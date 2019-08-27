Loudon Investment Management Stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) Has Lifted by $324,105 as Stock Price Rose; Pzena Investment Management Has Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $48.66 Million as Shares Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 48.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 8,025 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 5,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 882,792 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 257,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 950,019 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.49M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

