Loudon Investment Management Raised Whirlpool (WHR) Holding by $1.12 Million; Stock Price Declined; Schnieders Capital Management Position in Chevron New (CVX) Has Raised by $1.25 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 473.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 46,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,552 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 9,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.66. About 323,553 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 54,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.27M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 518 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 109,190 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.68% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Regent Management Limited Liability Company owns 7,135 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 41,551 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 6,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp owns 423 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hightower Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Primecap Mngmt Commerce Ca stated it has 7.75 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 26,359 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 55,293 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.01% or 126,704 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 475,704 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 23,026 shares to 5,624 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TBT) by 9,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,497 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 14,656 shares. Godsey & Gibb holds 2.37% or 126,783 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 177,433 shares. D L Carlson Investment invested in 28,154 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 16,121 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 2.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,647 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co has 1.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wright Investors Service Incorporated has invested 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nomura has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,203 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors Inc has 0.52% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quantres Asset invested in 4,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Adams Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 75,392 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Scholtz And Ltd stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Stearns Svcs Grp has invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Highland Lc owns 152,621 shares.