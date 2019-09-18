Loudon Investment Management Raised Its Telus (TU) Holding by $910,512 as Market Valuation Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.93 Million as Stock Price Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 715.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 25,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 28,825 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 3,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 253,424 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 76.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 52,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 16,221 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $924,000, down from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 7.44M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,225 shares to 5,980 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) by 106,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,360 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “$10000 Invested in Telus (TSX:T) 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks Yielding up to 8.2% That Will Help Diversify Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Companies With High Forward Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks Poised to Soar With Incoming 5G – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telus: 7% Dividend Growth From A SWAN Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 23,387 shares to 28,024 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 10,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Acquisition Corp.