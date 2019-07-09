Loudon Investment Management Raised Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake by $2.43 Million; Channing Capital Management Has Lifted Its Torchmark (TMK) Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 473.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 86,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,924 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 18,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.24. About 1.03 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 102.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,983 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 5,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 450,711 shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 94,213 shares. 11,983 were reported by Channing Cap Mgmt. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co holds 0.01% or 104,554 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 20,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 39,019 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 297 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 947 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 15,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,050 shares. Anchor Advsrs Llc accumulated 323,734 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Limited Liability has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Envestnet Asset invested in 35,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 248 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 0.23% stake.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) by 33,564 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $39.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 55,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,629 shares to 9,423 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 98,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,292 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 94,121 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 130,725 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Metropolitan Life New York invested in 163,429 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 17,358 shares stake. 27,700 are held by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Pggm Invs accumulated 113,254 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.07% or 22,614 shares in its portfolio. 4,302 are owned by Albert D Mason. Robecosam Ag stated it has 6,182 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Company holds 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 163 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited invested in 0.84% or 84,200 shares. 8,152 are owned by Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Liability Com. Pennsylvania-based First Comml Bank Of Newtown has invested 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

