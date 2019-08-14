Loudon Investment Management Raised By $693,272 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share (CHEK) Shorts Raised By 20.91%

Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:CHEK) had an increase of 20.91% in short interest. CHEK’s SI was 590,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.91% from 488,700 shares previously. With 115,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s short sellers to cover CHEK’s short positions. The SI to Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share’s float is 16.69%. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.0339 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9261. About 34,878 shares traded. Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has declined 35.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEK News: 08/05/2018 Check-Cap Announces Closing of $20.2 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Addition; 22/05/2018 – Check-Cap Announces Publication of CE Mark Multicenter Clinical Study Results on C-Scan® in Gut; 08/05/2018 – Check-Cap Announces Closing $20.2 M Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Securities

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 579.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 36,488 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 42,780 shares with $825,000 value, up from 6,292 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $117.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 1.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 98,632 shares to 6,292 valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proshares Tr (TBT) stake by 9,103 shares and now owns 4,497 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, August 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Management Ca holds 2,182 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 56,397 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,460 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 6,487 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 11,894 shares. Brighton Jones Llc stated it has 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 11,998 shares. Amer Inv Svcs owns 152,651 shares or 6.85% of their US portfolio. 259,933 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated reported 51,779 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,300 shares stake. 2,700 are owned by Eagle Capital Mngmt Lc. Citizens Northern accumulated 0.74% or 9,444 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Limited Com holds 8,775 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Trust Company Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comepay, Inc.’s Subsidiary, Chek-online, Announces Expansion of Cooperation With Bosch (Russia) for Fiscal Cash Registers in Its Data Center – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Check-Cap Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roche (RHHBY) 1H19 Earnings & Sales Up Y/Y, View Raised – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/09/2019: CHEK, ALT, IMMP, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Check-Cap’s C-Scan beats reference test in study; shares up 20% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.