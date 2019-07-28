Loudon Investment Management Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Stake By $331,600; Titan International (TWI)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

Titan International Inc (TWI) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 71 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 41 cut down and sold their holdings in Titan International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 50.92 million shares, up from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Titan International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 26 Increased: 54 New Position: 17.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 4,145 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 40,549 shares with $3.27M value, up from 36,404 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $100.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $234.60 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Titan International, Inc.’s (NYSE:TWI) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Impinj, Inc. (PI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Titan International reports sales decrease in all segments – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Titan International (TWI) Presents At Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Mhr Fund Management Llc holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. for 8.01 million shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 1.00 million shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers Inc has 1.06% invested in the company for 2.41 million shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.54% in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 1.03 million shares.

Analysts await Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.02 per share. TWI’s profit will be $9.00 million for 6.52 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Titan International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 650.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 190,626 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI)

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Q2 sales flat; Humira sales down 6%; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.