Loudon Investment Management Position in V F (VFC) Has Decreased by $10.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Brave Warrior Advisors Stake in Antero Res (AR) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43 million, up from 11.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.63 million shares traded or 26.20% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 23,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.57M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Il has 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru owns 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 532 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.51% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2.39M shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr owns 178,166 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 988 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated reported 0.2% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Southeast Asset Advisors reported 25,301 shares. Willingdon Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.11% stake. The California-based Telos Cap Management has invested 0.84% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bragg Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 8,851 shares. King Luther Cap Management accumulated 1.58% or 2.38M shares. Lazard Asset Lc owns 3,970 shares. Grimes has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 178,500 are owned by Old Republic Corp.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33M for 17.17 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 36,488 shares to 42,780 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $150,160 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..