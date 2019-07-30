Loudon Investment Management Position in Telus (TU) Has Cut by $8.01 Million as Share Price Rose; Penobscot Investment Management Company Lowered Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $644,000

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 1.96 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 26,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 30,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 293,626 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Patten Gru has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 19,348 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 49,790 shares. The Virginia-based Old Point & Financial Services N A has invested 1.71% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Lifeplan Financial Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2,738 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt reported 1.50M shares stake. Intact Investment invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Regions Financial accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. Capstone Inv Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Private Trust Na stated it has 9,756 shares. Macquarie Grp invested 1.17% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sageworth Tru Com has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.32M for 12.52 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,999 shares to 44,509 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $324.50 million for 16.59 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 15,989 shares to 24,879 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 86,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).