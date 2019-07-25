Loudon Investment Management Position in Telus (TU) Decreased by $8.01 Million; Freshford Capital Management Upped Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $9.81 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.08. About 444,631 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 26,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 30,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 212,594 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53M for 17.03 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,684 shares to 18,291 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer invested in 1,350 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 21,692 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De has 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 172,574 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 47,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank Tru invested in 0.05% or 1,229 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 165,771 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,858 were reported by Private Na. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 77,704 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 58,496 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 15,904 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 14,810 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 4,617 shares.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares to 228,458 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. The insider BROWN JAY W sold 2,500 shares worth $240,374. Another trade for 35,755 shares valued at $3.50M was made by STIRITZ WILLIAM P on Friday, February 8.