Loudon Investment Management Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Decreased by $1.70 Million; Moore Capital Management LP Has Upped Union Pacific (UNP) Stake

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 10,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3,530 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 13,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 4.29 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

