Loudon Investment Management Position in National Grid Plc (NGG) Has Cut by $752,840; Destination Wealth Management Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 73,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 402,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, up from 329,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 400,027 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 15/05/2018 – ZURICH SAYS HAS REINSURED A “SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION” OF LONGEVITY SWAP WITH CANADA LIFE; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Pact for Potential Sale of 25% of Cadent Gas; 19/03/2018 – British wind power generation hits record capacity; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – ANDY AGG, CURRENTLY GROUP TAX AND TREASURY DIRECTOR, WILL BECOME INTERIM CFO PENDING APPOINTMENT OF A PERMANENT GROUP CFO; 09/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLANS TO PROVIDE LNG TO TRANSPORT SECTOR IN U.K; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC Raises Full-Year Dividend to 45.93 Pence; 10/04/2018 – National Grid forecasts low electricity demand in Britain this summer; 18/04/2018 – Britain’s OVO Energy unveils domestic vehicle to grid charger; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OFFSHORE WIND SECTOR POISED TO TAKE OFF IN THE US NORTHEAST; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – PLAN HAS APPROVED SIGNIFICANT CAPEX OF $2.5BN AND AN ALLOWED ROE OF 9% FOR NIMO OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

More news for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 14, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Capital Mngmt owns 6,336 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,715 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 0.07% or 646,481 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 8,000 shares. Ipswich, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,874 shares. Bath Savings Co stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cleararc Capital Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,923 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.56 million shares. Allstate has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 24,950 were accumulated by Fosun. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.12% stake. 33,395 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Perritt Mngmt reported 5,740 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. American Mgmt Communications invested in 0.1% or 4,961 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has 31,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 3,663 shares to 230,545 shares, valued at $47.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).