Loudon Investment Management Position in Block H & R (HRB) Has Cut by $476,675; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59 million, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 181,991 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 5.24M shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss $245.6M; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares to 40,549 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,035 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

