Loudon Investment Management Position in At&T (T) Has Lowered by $50.04 Million; Holder Passport Capital Lifted Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 135,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 149,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 24.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 1.55M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 36,488 shares to 42,780 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 15,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 51,730 are owned by Fiera Capital Corporation. Amer Natl Insurance Tx invested in 502,654 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4 shares. Family Firm reported 6,728 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peoples Financial Svcs Corp owns 86,428 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 23,663 are held by Parthenon Ltd Company. Hamel holds 0.11% or 7,510 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 31,222 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 0.89% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 930,915 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 41,484 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fincl Advantage reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.