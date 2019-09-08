Loudon Investment Management Maintains Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG); Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 1.07M shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 2,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.08 million, down from 151,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.78 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,877 shares to 63,484 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

