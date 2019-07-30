Loudon Investment Management Lifted Position in Whirlpool (WHR) by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined; As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stock Rose, Pacifica Capital Investments Lifted Holding

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 663,797 shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 473.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 46,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,552 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 9,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $149.01. About 548,058 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,405 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,602 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).