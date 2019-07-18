Loudon Investment Management Increases Stake in Polaris Inds (PII); Cryder Capital Partners Llp Lifted Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $353,220

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,233 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.59M, up from 264,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $150.74. About 723,788 shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,035 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $86.4. About 465,531 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Netflix Launch an Ad-Supported Tier? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For June 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alliance Data Announces Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Completes Sale of Epsilon® Business – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Davidson Inv Advsr invested in 1.22% or 66,469 shares. Cibc Ww owns 11,047 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has 4,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 182,890 shares. Alps has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,576 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 2,475 shares. Boston Partners holds 1.18M shares. M&T State Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 5,877 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). King Luther Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,095 shares.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris: Cool Product Portfolio But Terrible Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Black Girls Ride: Women of Color Blaze New Trails in Motorsports – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Polaris Industries Stock Climbed 14% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.