Loudon Investment Management Increases Position in Ventas (VTR); As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.20 Million Its Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 98.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 28,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 56,942 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, up from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 1.08M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 62.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 137,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The hedge fund held 83,219 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 220,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 1.74 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $1.193 BLN, UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q COMP SALES UP 9%, EST. UP 8.4%; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH AFFIRMED BY S&P; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Gross Profit Rate 58.4%, Down 90 Basis Points; 22/04/2018 – DJ Abercrombie & Fitch Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANF); 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Drops as Shares Fall; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $1.16 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch Co: Rises on upbeat holiday quarter report; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch’s Cfr To Ba3

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ANF’s profit will be $19.49 million for 12.67 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -164.58% EPS growth.

