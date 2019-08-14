Loudon Investment Management Increases Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW); General American Investors Company Upped Interdigital (IDCC) Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 473.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 86,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 104,924 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 18,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $151.88. About 1.18M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 331,551 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 20/03/2018 – lnterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Chordant Platform Achieves First oneM2M Certification Based on Expanded Verification Program; 19/03/2018 – InterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 6,130 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal reported 442,770 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 7,469 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 30,933 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 883 shares. Advisor Prns Limited reported 10,891 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund owns 6,002 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 163 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.45% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Corp owns 325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.07% or 3,853 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Kentucky Retirement System has 0.18% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42,190 shares to 2,327 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,542 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 121,960 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 5,746 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Shell Asset reported 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Moreover, Susquehanna International Gp Llp has 0% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 7,391 were accumulated by Cardinal Cap Management. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 99,449 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Sg Americas Limited Com reported 0.02% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Personal Cap Corporation stated it has 0.13% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Schroder Investment Management Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 287,273 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Com Ny holds 1.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) or 41,837 shares.

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: InterDigital (IDCC) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “InterDigital Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital Inc (IDCC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..