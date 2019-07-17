Loudon Investment Management Increases Holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM); Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by $619,380

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,364 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 120,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 396,032 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 9,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,042 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 35,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 3.21M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $75.56M for 13.84 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares to 63,149 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 16,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,440 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 was bought by Young Ray G.