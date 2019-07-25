Loudon Investment Management Increased Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $773,010; Stock Value Rose; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Upped Its Alibaba (BABA) Holding by $402,038 as Valuation Rose

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 10.79M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 102.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $241.82. About 409,377 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PSA-Opel savings drive new profit record, defying slump – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage Q4 same-store rental income rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,629 shares to 9,423 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 48,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,660 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) opening up the Alibaba.com platform, allowing American companies to sell their products – Live Trading News” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Chinese Stocks Seeing Unusually Heavy Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.