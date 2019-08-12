Loudon Investment Management Increased Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $773,010 as Stock Value Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Market Value Rose, Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Cut Position

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 18,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 873,244 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.40 million, down from 891,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table)

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 102.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $257.05. About 890,466 shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,629 shares to 9,423 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,602 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 65,820 shares to 420,810 shares, valued at $29.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.