Loudon Investment Management Increased Position in Kohls (KSS) by $340,000; Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Shareholder Foundry Partners Upped Stake by $4.53 Million

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 503,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 527,059 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 12.48% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 547.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,205 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, up from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 3.37M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 1.44M shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp has 1.08 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 198,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 1,263 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 90,766 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 36,112 shares. 67,173 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company. Quantbot Technology Lp has 7,303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests reported 78,063 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 34,200 shares. 677,275 were accumulated by Sector Pension Investment Board. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co has 1.24 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 81,441 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 48,275 shares to 230,865 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 190,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,490 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Service Gp reported 1.72 million shares stake. Ameritas Prns invested in 0.01% or 2,942 shares. Washington Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 162,757 are held by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has 820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20,846 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 18,000 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gru accumulated 578,774 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.58% or 89,513 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 2.85M shares. Captrust Fincl invested 0.08% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Nuveen Asset Ltd owns 420,095 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 339,851 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 7,600 shares. Greatmark Investment owns 137,690 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 40,515 shares to 2,265 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,084 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).