Loudon Investment Management Increased Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position; Zynga – Class A (ZNGA) Sellers Decreased By 5.89% Their Shorts

Zynga Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had a decrease of 5.89% in short interest. ZNGA’s SI was 56.55M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.89% from 60.09M shares previously. With 17.51 million avg volume, 3 days are for Zynga Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s short sellers to cover ZNGA’s short positions. The SI to Zynga Inc – Class A’s float is 7.11%. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 16.15 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA)

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 9,295 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 45,042 shares with $1.94M value, up from 35,747 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $23.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 2.76 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $727,513 activity. The insider Ryan Jeffrey Miles sold $549,478. Bromberg Matthew S sold 41,500 shares worth $178,035.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co invested in 0% or 18,532 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.60 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 140,111 shares. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 10,392 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 16,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 173,701 shares. American Century has 1.47M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis accumulated 650,000 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 26.09M shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.3% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 295,194 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 24,635 shares. Css Lc Il owns 28,400 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company has 26,956 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, May 30. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $800 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 824,900 are owned by Axa. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 2.88M are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 8,586 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Co has 1.98M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation has 12.18M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 3.38M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services owns 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 97,045 shares. Portland Global Advisors Lc has 0.17% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 11,529 shares. Moreover, Stearns Finance Group has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 5,777 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 4.42M shares. 1St Source Financial Bank invested in 0.03% or 8,840 shares. Farmers Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 635 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.03% or 103,458 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51M worth of stock or 60,000 shares. $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29. The insider Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Among 2 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADM in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets.