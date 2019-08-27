Loudon Investment Management Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $331,600; As Gogo (GOGO) Valuation Declined, Valinor Management Has Lowered Position by $4.47 Million

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 3.23M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 3,744 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 05/03/2018 – Gogo CEO Is Going Away, Replaced By Top Investor — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 36,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 183,778 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taconic Limited Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 25,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 23,377 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Lc reported 0.65% stake. Dillon Inc reported 1.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated owns 0.35% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 784,586 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc owns 550 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.71% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alabama-based Welch Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.66% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,118 shares. First Business Fin Services invested in 0.11% or 7,928 shares. Aspiriant Llc reported 3,673 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Co invested in 0.51% or 45,022 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.67% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 860,388 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 1.92% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Somerset has 299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 16,025 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 175,907 shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Bancshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 229,366 shares. Pinnacle Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 334,848 are held by Wolverine Asset Management Limited. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 3.76M shares. 101,234 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Credit Suisse Ag holds 40,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stelliam Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 6.29% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 6.77M shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 10,000 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,479 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H, worth $20,000.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,315 shares to 58,132 shares, valued at $103.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.