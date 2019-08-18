Loudon Investment Management Has Upped By $324,105 Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Universal Display (OLED)

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 48.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 2,635 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 8,025 shares with $994,000 value, up from 5,390 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.66M shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $140 lowest target. $174.50’s average target is -17.21% below currents $210.78 stock price. Universal Display had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Roth Capital maintained the shares of OLED in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. See Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $192.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $172 Maintain

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $9.93 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 85.34 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: Japan Display May Supply OLED for Watch Series 5 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The stock increased 1.92% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $210.78. About 393,876 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3.80M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,100 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 3,007 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Incorporated holds 0.98% or 6,161 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Agf Incorporated holds 48,120 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 2,175 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Cambridge Investment Rech stated it has 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Arizona State Retirement System holds 30,445 shares. 17 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust. Commerce National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Badgley Phelps Bell owns 4,000 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,220 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -5.96% below currents $140.72 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 23. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock has invested 0.46% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pinnacle Finance Partners Inc reported 0.29% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Holderness Invs reported 6,063 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Personal Financial Services stated it has 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 27,645 are held by First Midwest Bank & Trust Division. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.19% or 417,352 shares. Premier Asset Limited Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 1,103 shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). And has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 1,992 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Limited Com has 5,737 shares. Argent Tru holds 9,741 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 12,936 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.