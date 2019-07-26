Loudon Investment Management Has Upped At&T (T) Position By $483,600; Escalade (ESCA) Sentiment Is 1.69

Escalade Inc (ESCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 22 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 13 reduced and sold their positions in Escalade Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.95 million shares, down from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Escalade Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 10.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 15,600 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 164,776 shares with $5.17 million value, up from 149,176 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 25.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated for 443,173 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 424,798 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.65% invested in the company for 495,755 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Northstar Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 79,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 6,071 shares traded. Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) has declined 11.27% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $170.76 million. The firm makes, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands.

