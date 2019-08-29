Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Semtech Has 1.27 Sentiment

Semtech Corp (SMTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 114 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 90 decreased and sold their stock positions in Semtech Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 62.16 million shares, down from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Semtech Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 64 Increased: 77 New Position: 37.

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 47.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,310 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 22,839 shares with $4.90 million value, down from 43,149 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 45.69 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 793,588 shares traded or 38.75% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 47c; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 47C, EST. 46C; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation for 1.21 million shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc owns 1.09 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 1.11% invested in the company for 180,198 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,742 shares.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67M for 48.81 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 12,539 shares to 26,546 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 34,000 shares and now owns 40,205 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington owns 343,745 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provident Com reported 5,000 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.35% stake. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,751 shares. Guardian Investment reported 27,430 shares. 3G Capital Prtn Lp reported 12.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd reported 60,100 shares. Harvey Capital Management holds 58,946 shares. Somerset Grp Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 28,218 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.65% stake. Blume Management has 59,277 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Tiger Limited Liability Corp reported 203,040 shares stake. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited has invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barnett & Co Inc holds 0.06% or 823 shares.