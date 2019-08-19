Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $38.65 Million as Stock Value Rose; Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $2.40 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 41,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 3,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 44,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.27 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 145,474 shares to 36,377 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 152,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,426 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,020 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr invested in 3,055 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 7,361 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regal Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 25,894 shares. World Asset Management Inc stated it has 83,133 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 580 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Washington Tru Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hyman Charles D reported 1.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 74,010 are held by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Ameriprise stated it has 10.43 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,486 shares. Provident Management Inc reported 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 6,750 are owned by Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability owns 0.31% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.38M shares. Wright Investors Service invested in 0.26% or 9,605 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks buys stake in Brightloom, enhancing global digital offerings – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks promotions said to be paying off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Alphabet, Intel, Apple and Starbucks – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Starbucks, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North American Mngmt invested in 195,112 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Welch Forbes Limited Liability owns 105,690 shares. Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1,500 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 3,893 shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,542 shares. Telemus stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Notis invested in 13,316 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc reported 83,421 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 4,112 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 38,280 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi accumulated 0.03% or 2,744 shares. Paradigm Limited Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,472 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 15,989 shares to 24,879 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH) by 100,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.