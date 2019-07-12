Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $48.43 Million as Valuation Rose; Bowen Hanes & Co Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 15,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.98 million, up from 108,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $307.6. About 1.72 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 94.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 42,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,327 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 44,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.71. About 13.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BHP, Foot Locker, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,884.72 down -120.98 points – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking Ahead to the Q2 2019 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. 41,560 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of stock or 13,804 shares. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkwood Lc invested in 18,646 shares. Cypress Capital Gru, Florida-based fund reported 18,572 shares. Sageworth Tru Co holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 181,944 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 2.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 6,665 were reported by Cim Invest Mangement. Ameriprise Financial owns 0.76% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6.19M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 10,392 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.36% or 59,311 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,558 shares. Ancora Advsr accumulated 1,537 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,590 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 891,754 shares. Cap Counsel Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,544 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 302,020 shares to 57,325 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 31,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,850 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (Il) (NYSE:MDT).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 40,166 shares to 44,663 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. chipmakers lobby to ease Huawei ban – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades NXP Semiconductor: ‘We See A Stock Multiple With A Disproportionate Skew Higher’ – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Selected by Pro-Football Analytics Service for Cloud, ML and Qualcomm (Nasdaq: $QCOM) Accepts Lytx for Smart Cities Accelerator Program – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, LRCX, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holding Secs holds 0.06% or 4,786 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 55,182 shares. California-based Research Global has invested 0.55% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Notis reported 11,030 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Co owns 697,486 shares. 501,826 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Ltd. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.7% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 84,924 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 16,657 shares. Interocean Limited Liability reported 337,282 shares. Pettee Investors Inc holds 3,621 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,767 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oak Associates Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 412,360 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 1.34 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.