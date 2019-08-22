Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in National Grid Plc (NGG) by $752,840 as Market Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Boosted Its China Life Ins Co LTD (LFC) Stake by $4.18 Million as Stock Price Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 272,109 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 17/05/2018 – National Grid: Contribution from Ventures and Other Activities Expected Slightly Higher; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L FY PRETAX PROFIT 2.708 BLN STG; 04/05/2018 – National Grid: Mr Bonfield to Step Down July 30; 15/05/2018 – Britain’s National Grid offers tool to calculate carbon emissions by region; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Proceeds From the Potential Sale About GBP1.2 B; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT UP 4% TO £3.5BN; 12/04/2018 – New National Study Reveals the Need to Educate About Tattoo Removal Options; 11/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 930P FROM 900P; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Has Entered Into a Pact For Potential Sale of 25% Stake in Quadgas HoldCo Limited; 22/03/2018 – National Grid Plc CDS Widens 4 Bps

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in China Life Ins Co Ltd (LFC) by 108.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 321,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 617,997 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 296,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in China Life Ins Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 146,478 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has risen 0.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 25/04/2018 – China Life Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/03/2018 – STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 20/03/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE FY VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS 12.1B YUAN; 26/04/2018 – China Life’s 1st-Quarter Profit Surges; 06/03/2018 Fitch Affirms New China Life’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS JAN-MAR PREMIUM INCOME AT 39.4 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – China Life: Jan-Feb Premium Income CNY154.6 Billion; 23/03/2018 – China Life expects positive growth for gross written premiums In 2018; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China); 18/05/2018 – ALLIANZ ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS COMPLETED THE SALE OF PART OF ITS TRADITIONAL LIFE INSURANCE PORTFOLIO IN TAIWAN TO CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 95,500 shares to 80,800 shares, valued at $95.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 80,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,715 shares, and cut its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares to 35,814 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).