Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Aqua America (WTR) Holding by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Lpl Financial Lowered Its Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 12,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 9,423 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, down from 22,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 806,444 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 25,320 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 36,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.76M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $97.10M for 24.73 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Company has 61,853 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc owns 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 13,800 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability stated it has 5,725 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Town & Country Fincl Bank Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com reported 38,084 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 63,748 shares. Miller Howard Invs accumulated 49,166 shares. 12,124 were reported by Fiduciary Trust. Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Company reported 130 shares. Moody Bankshares Division stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Wills Financial Grp holds 192,231 shares or 4.75% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 51,715 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp reported 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Investment Wi owns 41,904 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 1.15 million shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 52,404 shares to 66,944 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 86,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,851 shares to 60,903 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 65,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 188,383 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Verition Fund Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cap Invsts holds 0.04% or 4.41M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 14,052 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 33,969 are owned by Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corp. 26,500 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 328,037 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx reported 9,769 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Montag A Assoc Incorporated reported 61,400 shares stake. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 407,924 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

