Loudon Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Wells Fargo (WFC) Share Value Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Lifted Holding

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 490,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 466,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 27.05M shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo lowers expected earnings hit from regulatory cap on assets; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 17/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO COMMENTS ON JENNIFER RIORDAN IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video)

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 213.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 46,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 67,915 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 627,576 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Raises Offer Price; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Is Said to Have Made Fourth Offer for LaSalle Hotels; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Expects to Respond to Pebblebrook’s Proposal in Due Course; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 45,987 shares to 10,565 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 15,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,890 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd accumulated 19,081 shares. Security Rech & Mngmt Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 1,288 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 254,850 shares. Millennium Llc reported 621,750 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.3% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). State Street Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 6.91M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 175,008 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 24,701 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 67,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern stated it has 3.24 million shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 5.28M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msce Eafe Index (EFA) by 25,605 shares to 17,329 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 865,629 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp has 0.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 135,046 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New England Research & Management Inc reported 12,250 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Westport Asset holds 1,000 shares. 1,344 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Heritage Corporation holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 197,062 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,691 shares. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.83% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.93M shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2,641 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wisconsin-based Artisan Prns Partnership has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bbr Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.04% or 5,433 shares. Buckingham Asset holds 142,959 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Foyston Gordon Payne holds 224,359 shares.