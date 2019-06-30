Loudon Investment Management Has Raised Its Position in Public Storage (PSA) by $773,010; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Selz Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 102.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $238.17. About 1.33 million shares traded or 80.19% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,200 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,615 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

