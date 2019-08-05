Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) as Share Value Declined; Barr E S & Co Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 48,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 69,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 936,956 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Initial Working Draft of Document Relating to 1Q Results Inadvertently Posted on Website; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,008 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 7,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,125 shares. Pure Financial invested in 9,922 shares. Mondrian Prtnrs holds 2.81% or 753,652 shares. Harber Asset Management Llc stated it has 12,562 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 2.2% or 115,805 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,065 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 457,403 shares. 29,499 were reported by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Allsquare Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osterweis Capital Management holds 2.66% or 360,305 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 273,973 shares. 95,400 are held by Sensato Invsts Lc. Linscomb Williams invested in 1.22% or 122,559 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 19.59 million shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Naples Advisors Lc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,341 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 191,574 shares to 476,848 shares, valued at $18.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 7,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares to 44,517 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).