Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Its National Grid Plc (NGG) Holding by $752,840; Market Valuation Declined; As General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Upped by $7.25 Million Its Holding

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 2.11 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 237,376 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 17/05/2018 – National Grid Expects Good Performance to Continue in US Business; 04/05/2018 – National Grid Names Andy Agg Interim CFO; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L TOTAL DIV 45.93 PENCE/SHR; 12/04/2018 – National Grid Tax Charge Expected to Be Approximately 24%; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Has Entered Into a Pact For Potential Sale of 25% Stake in Quadgas HoldCo Limited; 17/05/2018 – National Grid FY 2018 Profit Rose 24%; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Pretax Pft GBP2.71B; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L FINAL DIV 30.44 PENCE/SHR; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – ANDY AGG, CURRENTLY GROUP TAX AND TREASURY DIRECTOR, WILL BECOME INTERIM CFO PENDING APPOINTMENT OF A PERMANENT GROUP CFO

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares to 164,776 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is National Grid Becoming a Dividend Growth Stock? – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Multiple Problems With National Grid – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Grid’s (NGG) CEO John Pettigrew on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bert’s January Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 59,792 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 180,266 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 154,682 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capital Research Global reported 0.11% stake. Meeder Asset Inc reported 30 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.54% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Foundation stated it has 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.12 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 177,723 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp reported 0.02% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 568,344 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,631 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,019 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 14,924 shares.