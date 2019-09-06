Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Whirlpool (WHR) Holding By $1.12 Million; Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Covered By 1 Bulls

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 473.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 46,697 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 56,552 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 9,855 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $9.08B valuation. The stock increased 3.83% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $142.96. About 678,380 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%

Among 2 analysts covering Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fitbit has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $6’s average target is 81.82% above currents $3.3 stock price. Fitbit had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, March 8. See Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $4.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $6.0000 5.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company has market cap of $798.29 million. The firm offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch.

More notable recent Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fitbit: An Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FIT bull sees subscription as catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fitbit: The Singapore Deal Changes Everything – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FitBit: Deep Trouble, Not Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Silver Linings With Fitbit at All-Time Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock increased 5.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 7.00M shares traded or 45.89% up from the average. Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has declined 26.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FIT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT SEES FY REV. $1.5B, EST. $1.48B; 02/05/2018 – Fitbit Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 17C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 13/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT ACE AVAILABLE FOR PRESALE MARCH 13 ON FITBIT.COM FOR $99.95; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK & CARD ISSUERS; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 08/05/2018 – Amerigo Asset Management Exits Position in Fitbit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc accumulated 23,606 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 2.34M shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 63 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 241 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership. Oppenheimer And Com stated it has 2,857 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.23% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Robecosam Ag reported 0.9% stake. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cwm Llc holds 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 23 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Utah Retirement holds 11,698 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 58 shares. 6,835 were accumulated by Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 11.45% above currents $142.96 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17.

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 135,241 shares to 13,935 valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 27,902 shares and now owns 28,650 shares. V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) was reduced too.