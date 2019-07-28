Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $331,600 as Valuation Declined; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Value Declined, Burney Co Has Trimmed by $392,700 Its Stake

Burney Co decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,151 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 15,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.42. About 9.14M shares traded or 440.50% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 36,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.26M shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.03% or 176,247 shares in its portfolio. 423 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Advent Intl Corp Ma owns 598,866 shares. 17 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated reported 53 shares. 200 are held by Sun Life Fincl. Pnc Fin Group Inc reported 13,767 shares stake. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.1% or 103,747 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 5.18 million shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Rothschild And Communications Asset Us stated it has 103,255 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 19,854 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 663,191 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Btim invested in 0.05% or 30,795 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14,925 shares to 72,783 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 18,300 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Central Bankshares And reported 6,133 shares. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 29,407 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 196,103 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd has invested 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Acg Wealth reported 30,235 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,696 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 309,027 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Evergreen Lc stated it has 8,723 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorp has 26,906 shares. Truepoint Inc owns 2,496 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Penobscot Inv Mngmt reported 1.6% stake. Bessemer Group Inc has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 974,067 shares. Calamos owns 268,511 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.