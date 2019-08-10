Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Market Value Declined; Camelot Portfolios Cut Position in American Intl Group (AIG) by $345,720 as Market Valuation Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 89.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,546 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 14,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Llc invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lockheed Martin Mngmt holds 0.66% or 177,350 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 13,868 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beacon Cap has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Patten Patten Tn has 0.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 109,898 shares. Kames Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,308 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 56,030 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Moreover, Agf Investments has 0.92% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.01M shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.89% or 34,055 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 60,312 shares. Bragg Fin Advisors Inc invested in 1% or 94,984 shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York has 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,333 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 40,515 shares to 2,265 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 26,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,533 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Is The Wrong Play For An Oil Rally, Raymond James Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Crazy Spending – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: A Bet On A Brighter Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 639,157 shares to 642,657 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Spindletop Limited Liability Company holds 275,000 shares or 11.13% of its portfolio. 885,105 were accumulated by Axa. Citigroup holds 0.09% or 2.08M shares. New York-based Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 3.37 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd owns 4.82 million shares. Asset Management has 4,837 shares. First Personal Service holds 0.01% or 1,110 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 6,670 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 58,444 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 0.01% or 7,112 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.11% or 666,282 shares.