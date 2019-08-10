Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Kohls (KSS) Holding; Consonance Capital Management LP Lifted Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Holding

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp acquired 348,806 shares as Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)’s stock rose 87.45%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 5.16M shares with $30.13M value, up from 4.81 million last quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc now has $548.62M valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 1.29 million shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm to pursue FDA approval for multiple myeloma drug based on new study results; 17/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 1b/2 STOMP Data at the European Hematology Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 01/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR ACHIEVES ORR OF 25.4%, DOR 4.4 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients with Penta-Refractory Mu; 24/05/2018 – Karyopharm and Antengene Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Selinexor, Eltanexor, Verdinexor and KPT; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Plans to Submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the 2H of 2018

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 547.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 34,000 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 40,205 shares with $427,000 value, up from 6,205 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.19 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch

Among 7 analysts covering Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Karyopharm Therapeutics had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7 target in Friday, March 1 report. J.P. Morgan downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.75 million activity. Chione Ltd also sold $7.13M worth of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold KPTI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) or 14,418 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 163,566 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 44,500 shares. Millennium, New York-based fund reported 2.72 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 5,686 shares. 4.18M are owned by Blackrock. Moreover, Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 558,049 shares. State Street Corp owns 963,678 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). 91,782 are held by Federated Inc Pa.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 70,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1.43M shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 4 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 2.85 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Tobam invested in 0.06% or 17,940 shares. Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 73,800 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 4,001 shares. Euclidean Management owns 13,859 shares. Loeb Corporation holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.12% or 203,882 shares. Nordea Invest holds 107,311 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 134 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 8,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 17,683 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visit Weingarten For A Recession-Resistant ~6% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer: Retail’s Latest C-Suite Hot Seat – Forbes” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Kohl’s’s (NYSE:KSS) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Investors Shouldnâ€™t Gamble on Rite Aid Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$46.88, Is It Time To Put Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 98,632 shares to 6,292 valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 17,449 shares and now owns 5,390 shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) was reduced too.