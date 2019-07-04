Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position by $347,490; As Hess Com (HES) Stock Value Rose, Mayo Investment Advisers Upped by $1.29 Million Its Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,721 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 18,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 564,903 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 1.86M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. 2,352 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $125,597 were sold by Turner Michael R. Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J sold 2,353 shares worth $125,650. On Wednesday, March 6 CHASE RODNEY F bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Checki Terrence J.. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. HESS JOHN B had sold 218,220 shares worth $12.10 million.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 6,723 shares. Aviance Management Ltd Co owns 982 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & holds 3,350 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 8,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 20,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 4,050 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 291,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Northern Trust invested in 3.32M shares. National Pension stated it has 330,033 shares. Capital Intl Investors reported 750,000 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 1.54M were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Ma.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. 18,651 shares were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM, worth $2.57M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Adirondack Trust reported 1,439 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Btim accumulated 522,877 shares. Bank & Trust invested in 4,867 shares. Diker Mgmt Lc stated it has 2,200 shares. Telemus Lc holds 295,137 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 29,763 shares or 0.03% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0.85% stake. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Com holds 10,173 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 5,900 shares. First Amer Natl Bank holds 0.25% or 23,783 shares. Stack Financial Mgmt invested in 0.94% or 54,480 shares. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Com Al reported 4,110 shares stake.

