Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 2,430 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 20,721 shares with $2.97M value, up from 18,291 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $48.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $149.44. About 211,985 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 183 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 175 decreased and sold their stock positions in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 78.66 million shares, down from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fleetcor Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 152 Increased: 114 New Position: 69.

12 West Capital Management Lp holds 9.7% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for 482,338 shares. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owns 54,000 shares or 7.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 6.81% invested in the company for 157,301 shares. The New York-based Palestra Capital Management Llc has invested 6.08% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.43 million shares.

The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.54. About 69,712 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $25.07 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 29.3 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $143.71’s average target is -3.83% below currents $149.44 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Sell” on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 29 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $140 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.