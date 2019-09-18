Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted By $5.07 Million Its At&T (T) Holding; Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 35 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 33 cut down and sold their positions in Greenlight Capital Re LTD. The institutional investors in our database now have: 16.47 million shares, down from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Greenlight Capital Re LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 22 Increased: 24 New Position: 11.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 1101.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 153,526 shares as At&T Inc (T)'s stock rose 10.59%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 167,461 shares with $5.61 million value, up from 13,935 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $268.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 16.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $388.27 million. The Company’s frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various property reinsurance services and products that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance services and products, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance services and products that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation.

Caz Investments Lp holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. for 45,000 shares. Continental Advisors Llc owns 144,294 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mangrove Partners has 0.22% invested in the company for 224,532 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Management Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 77,516 shares.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Greenlight Re Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Greenlight Re Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lessons From The Hedge Fund Manager Who Lost Big Time… – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 31,435 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 37,268 shares to 5,512 valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 39,883 shares and now owns 4,780 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.