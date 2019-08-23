Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted By $331,600 Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM) Sentiment Is 1.24

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc (DSM) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 21 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 17 sold and trimmed positions in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.34 million shares, down from 5.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 7 Increased: 17 New Position: 4.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 4,145 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 40,549 shares with $3.27M value, up from 36,404 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $99.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 6.24 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 19.96% above currents $67.52 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The company has market cap of $410.75 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 17.93 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. for 843,489 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc owns 142,444 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 292,781 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,500 shares.