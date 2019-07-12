Loudon Investment Management Has Increased Its Whirlpool (WHR) Holding by $1.12 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $807,192 as Stock Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 40,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 473.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 46,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,552 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 9,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $142.63. About 446,969 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 0% or 295 shares. Clark Estates Ny has 1.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 105,500 shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt reported 1.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 435,378 shares. Salem Cap Management reported 29,789 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 60,106 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Twin Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alyeska Gp Inc LP holds 0.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 416,697 shares. Agf America Inc holds 52,943 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc holds 12,225 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 0.14% or 7,328 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alpine Woods Cap Investors accumulated 32,200 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Stifel Fin holds 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3.61 million shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 92,350 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,310 shares to 22,839 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,466 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management owns 35,638 shares. 8,127 were reported by Cadence Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.05% or 3,495 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 5,326 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Corp reported 63 shares. Lyrical Asset Management LP reported 1.75M shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Barnett has 0.06% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Utah Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 11,698 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Crawford Inv Counsel has 3,101 shares. Salem Counselors Inc reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).