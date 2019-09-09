Loudon Investment Management Has Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $331,600; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Valueworks Has Lowered Its Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 36,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 39,894 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 47,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 29,984 shares. 9,182 are owned by Shoker Counsel. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Assetmark owns 8,242 shares. Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca has 12,665 shares. American Rech And Mngmt stated it has 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 0.11% stake. Parsec Finance Management Incorporated holds 144,859 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 6.88M shares. 1,963 are held by Sfmg Limited Company. 2,397 were accumulated by Ci Invs. Archford Strategies Limited Co reported 12,771 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Dumont Blake Inv Ltd Co has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 17,826 shares stake. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 1.57% or 20,380 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 22,129 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). James Invest Rech Inc holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Assocs Incorporated stated it has 724,292 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Hodges Cap Management has 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 31,513 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 15,430 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Company holds 77,530 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York holds 0.03% or 3,917 shares. Cornerstone invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oak Ridge Ltd Liability owns 12,762 shares. Navellier Associates Inc owns 28,523 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited owns 3,697 shares. Bartlett & Llc holds 0.35% or 112,433 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 59,090 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,587 shares.

