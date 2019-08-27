Loudon Investment Management Has Increased Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding By $2.43 Million; Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Covered By 4 Bulls

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 473.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 86,633 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 104,924 shares with $2.97 million value, up from 18,291 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $46.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $145.3. About 1.51 million shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80

Among 6 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TRONOX Ltd has $20 highest and $10 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 133.95% above currents $6.98 stock price. TRONOX Ltd had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. Alembic maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by SunTrust. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) latest ratings:

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It has a 332.38 P/E ratio. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tronox (TROX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tronox Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tronox (TROX) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Revenues Beat; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tronox Inc. (TROX) CEO Jeff Quinn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 1.01M shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON CRISTAL, BELIEVIES WILL GET DONE; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AGREED TO LEND AMIC AND SPV UP TO $125 MLN FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES TO FACILITATE START-UP OF SLAGGER; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss $44M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES – INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES; 25/04/2018 – South Africa’s Exxaro to dispose of remaining stake in Tronox; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $608,667 activity. The insider Hinman Wayne A bought 5,000 shares worth $55,025. $49,949 worth of stock was bought by Neuman Jeffrey N on Tuesday, June 4. QUINN JEFFRY N had bought 9,600 shares worth $100,320. $229,000 worth of stock was bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6. The insider Carlson Timothy C bought $99,996.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

