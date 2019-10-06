Loudon Investment Management Has Increased By $910,512 Its Telus (TU) Position; FAURECIA SA ORDINARY SHARES (FURCF) Shorts Down By 32.33%

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 715.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 25,292 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 28,825 shares with $1.06M value, up from 3,533 last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 317,675 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

FAURECIA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had a decrease of 32.33% in short interest. FURCF’s SI was 418,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 32.33% from 618,400 shares previously. It closed at $40 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Faurecia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: Seating, Clean Mobility, and Interiors. It currently has negative earnings. The Seating segment creates and makes vehicle seats, seating frames, adjustment mechanisms, foam pads, trim covers, accessories, and electronic and pneumatic systems, as well as assembles front and rear seats.

