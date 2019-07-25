Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Telus (TU) Position by $8.01 Million; As Boeing (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Decreased Its Position by $464,820

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $14.87 during the last trading session, reaching $346.56. About 8.10M shares traded or 82.34% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 26,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 30,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 213,927 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited invested in 1,324 shares. 2,117 were reported by Amer Asset Management. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 65 shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy And Assoc has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 1,345 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.39% or 136,285 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Natl Bank Usa invested in 0.66% or 12,267 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2,259 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Tru holds 179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Lc owns 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 105 shares. Jag Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 832 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,050 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.71 million shares. Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability Corp stated it has 275,567 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And has 3.68M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53M for 17.04 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,000 shares to 40,205 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 36,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).