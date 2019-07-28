Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $38.65 Million as Market Value Rose; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Rose While Fortress Investment Group Has Lowered Its Position

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.80M shares traded or 175.08% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 41,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 44,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,000 shares to 40,205 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Varma Vivek C sold $4.93 million. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.16M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

