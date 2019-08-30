Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Block H & R (HRB) by $476,675; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Saturna Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $553,280

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 482,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.46M, down from 484,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 4.71 million shares traded or 64.39% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares to 35,814 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru holds 61,895 shares. Eqis Capital Management accumulated 10,505 shares. Tobam reported 1.31% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 146,793 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.46% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 2,265 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 36,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 29,644 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 118,500 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated stated it has 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 28,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 59,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,829 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 2.55M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 11,840 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,275 are owned by Holt Capital Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Capital Lp. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Colony Gru Ltd reported 8,063 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.75% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 284,575 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 733 shares or 0% of the stock. Logan Capital Mgmt owns 26,868 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Bbr Ptnrs Llc holds 18,376 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Co holds 5,271 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 80,040 shares or 5.18% of the stock. 2,075 were accumulated by Mairs And. Ithaka Grp Inc Lc has invested 3.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Research Glob Invsts invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Co Of Vermont reported 5,146 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com owns 3,141 shares.

